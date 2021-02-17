After losing superstar big man Anthony Davis to a calf strain on Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, 112-104.

However, there was a somewhat embarrassing moment for the Purple and Gold, as LeBron James airballed a 3-pointer from the logo shortly before the third quarter ended.

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum clowned James for the futile attempt.

Although it was an ill-advised shot at the time, it is one that James has made on several occasions dating back to last season.

Without Davis, the Lakers got increased production from guard Dennis Schroder, who had 24 points on hot shooting. James himself stepped things up a bit offensively by scoring 30 points on 13-of-20 shooting.

The Lakers are now 22-7 and are keeping pace well, as they remain within striking distance for the best record in the NBA.

However, they will have a couple of tough games coming up. L.A. will host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, and next Wednesday it will take on the Utah Jazz, who have the best record in pro basketball.