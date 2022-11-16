- Buddy Hield sends cryptic message after Rob Pelinka is spotted heading to Indiana
- Western Conference executive thinks a Bradley Beal trade to the Lakers is ‘going to happen’
- Kyle Kuzma says there’s always going to be ‘drama’ playing with the Lakers and LeBron James
- Nick Young believes he was snubbed from list of 75 all-time greatest Lakers: ‘Y’all hate me but love me’
- Chandler Parsons calls out LeBron James: ‘This man flops’
- Report: Clippers emerge as suitors for Myles Turner amidst Pacers ‘skepticism’ about Lakers interest
- Video: Dwight Howard seen enjoying life and eating chicken a*s at night market in Taiwan
- Odell Beckham Jr. suing Nike for preventing him from making millions: ‘I wanted to be the next Michael…LeBron…or Kobe’
- Why the Lakers wasting LeBron’s sunset years sends a bad message to NBA superstars down the road
- Report: There’s ‘palpable fear’ within Lakers of Pelicans pick swap amid Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes
Buddy Hield sends cryptic message after Rob Pelinka is spotted heading to Indiana
- Updated: November 15, 2022
On Tuesday, someone who looked like Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was spotted at an airport presumably headed to the state of Indiana.
Rob Pelinka and Jesse Buss are on my flight to Indiana. Lakers aren’t playing in Indiana. But. Buddy Hield trade coming ? pic.twitter.com/OHP0HCZJL2
— Frank Vogle (@SportEnthus562) November 15, 2022
Indiana Pacers Buddy Hield posted a tweet of his own that some feel was connected.
Ayyooo👀👀
— Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) November 16, 2022
Everyone has known that Los Angeles needs to make some sort of significant trade if it is to have any chance of competing for an NBA championship anytime soon, especially with LeBron James nearing his 38th birthday.
The team is currently 3-10 and seemingly on the brink of disaster unless it turns things around soon.
One trade offer that has caused incessant rumors over the last few months has been one that would supposedly send Russell Westbrook and draft capital to the Pacers for Hield and center Myles Turner.
The basketball world seems split on whether it would be a prudent deal for the Lakers. Some around the league think the team will eventually give in and do the rumored trade, but it has been reported that people inside its front office don’t think Hield and Turner would be enough to make it a title contender.
Hield, who is shooting 40.8 percent from 3-point range on 10.0 attempts per game this season, would give L.A. a bona fide threat from downtown. The team is currently the worst in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage.
Turner, meanwhile, would provide it with a shot-blocking, rim-protecting center who could allow Anthony Davis to play the 4 and be more of a disrupter defensively instead of having to primarily patrol the paint.
Many have also said Turner would also provide floor spacing for the Lakers. However, he has shot under 35 percent from beyond the arc in each of the last three seasons.
The team may wait for guard Dennis Schroder and center Thomas Bryant to make their regular season debuts before pulling the trigger on any potential trade. Bryant has shot over 40 percent from deep in the past, and he can also give the Lakers some shot-blocking, defense and energy.