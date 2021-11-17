Bucks make major updates to injury report ahead of huge Wednesday matchup vs. Lakers

The Milwaukee Bucks made a major update to their injury report ahead of Wednesday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Khris Middleton, who hasn’t played since Oct. 30 due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, reportedly will make his return to the lineup against the Lakers.

Khris Middleton, who’s been out since Oct. 30 (NBA protocols), will return tonight vs. the Lakers, said Coach Budenholzer. George Hill is also expected to play, after missing Milwaukee’s last game. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 17, 2021

This is a huge boost for Milwaukee, as the team has been without either Middleton or Jrue Holiday in the majority of its games this season.

The Lakers, who are still without superstar LeBron James due to an abdominal strain, will have their hands full defending a healthy Bucks team on Wednesday night.

This season, Middleton has appeared in just six games, and he was off to a solid start before contracting COVID-19. Middleton is averaging 20.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season while shooting 43.1 percent from the field.

The Bucks are just 6-8 this season, and they haven’t looked like the team that won the NBA Finals last year in part because of Middleton’s absence.

The Lakers come into this matchup fresh off a loss to the Chicago Bulls at home in their last game.

Los Angeles is 8-7 on the season, and it has been without James for several games early in the year. Anthony Davis has stepped up in his absence, but the Lakers will need a team effort to take down the Bucks in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The Bucks and Lakers are scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m. PST at Fiserv Forum.