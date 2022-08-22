Brooklyn’s latest stance on Kyrie Irving does not bode well for the Lakers

For essentially the entire 2022 NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Before Irving signed his player option with the Nets, there was some thinking that he would join the Lakers on a team-friendly deal.

After he did opt in, the trade rumors quickly began.

Now, with the weeks winding down towards the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, it is starting to appear less and less likely that a trade between the Lakers and Nets actually does take place.

In fact, according to a recent report, the Nets have made it clear to interested teams that they plan on keeping Irving.

Brooklyn has made clear to interested teams that they plan to keep Kyrie Irving, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/SI6apEOUqe — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 22, 2022

If Irving were on another team that was dealing with less ongoing tumult, this report could be seen as a nail in the coffin to any trade speculation.

However, considering the fact that the Nets are also dealing with Kevin Durant’s trade request, there is a bit less certainty on the Irving front as well.

After all, if the Nets do end up dealing Durant, they could be more inclined to try to part ways with Irving to further bolster a successful rebuild.

Those variables are all very hard to predict at the moment though, and for the time being, Lakers fans would probably benefit from taking this report to heart.

It may be a bit disappointing to learn that Irving may no longer be a realistic option, but that does not mean all hope is lost in L.A.

If the team’s current stars can find a way to stay healthy and gel together in the upcoming season, the Lakers could still serve as a pleasant surprise.