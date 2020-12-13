- Bronny James shares which NBA rookie he’s ‘tuned’ into as new season unravels
- Former teammate reveals how LeBron reacted when he told him Michael Jordan was better to his face
- Report: Lakers guard Alex Caruso dealing with new injury
- LeBron James sends warning about how good Talen Horton-Tucker is going to be
- Report: Clippers wanted to do sign-and-trade with Montrezl Harrell but Lakers swooped in
- Report: Lakers starters announced for tonight’s preseason matchup vs. Clippers
- LeBron James sends message to rest of league as he embarks on 18th NBA season
- Report: NBA executive ‘surprised’ Lakers didn’t trade Kyle Kuzma this offseason
- NBA executive bashes Lakers for acquiring Montrezl Harrell
- Marc Gasol offers surprising reaction to Pau Gasol’s desire to rejoin Lakers
Bronny James shares which NBA rookie he’s ‘tuned’ into as new season unravels
-
- Updated: December 13, 2020
Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, indicated on social media that he plans to focus his attention this year on the first season of Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball.
Ball was the third overall selection by the Hornets in last month’s NBA draft and has been closely watched over the past few years, largely because of his immense potential.
One reason why the younger James’ focus is pointed in the direction of Ball is likely because he has has also been watched intently for years due to his abilities on the court.
The younger James only turned 16 in October and isn’t scheduled to graduate from high school until 2023, which means that the intense focus that’s already been on him will continue to grow.
By following Ball’s first NBA season, coupled with the seasoned advice of his father, the younger James will better be able to navigate the attention that he’ll keep drawing in the years ahead.
The elder James will try to balance any advice he gives his eldest son with a continued focus on the fortunes of the Lakers as they seek to repeat as NBA champions.