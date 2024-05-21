Videos

Bronny James opens up on how ‘tough’ it is being LeBron’s son

Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Bronny James
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2024 NBA Draft prospect Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, opened up on how tough it is to be the son of an NBA legend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

“It’s tough,” the younger James said. “A lot of criticism gets thrown my way. But, I gotta deal with it. They don’t know what I’ve been through. I try to make the best of my opportunities that’s given to me.”

The younger James is hoping to find his way into the NBA in this year’s draft, which he is expected to remain in after playing just one season at the University of Southern California.

He was medically cleared by the NBA’s Fitness to Play panel. In July of last year, the young guard collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing with the Trojans. He missed the start of his freshman season, but the younger James eventually returned to the court and played quality minutes in USC’s rotation.

During the 2023-24 season, the younger James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 36.6 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc. He scored in double figures on three different occasions for the Trojans in his freshman season.

While these numbers may not jump off the page, the USC product has seen his draft stock rise as of late.

“This was a positive week in Chicago for Bronny James,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony said. “He’s moved into the late second round of our latest projections. We’re going to have him at 54 in our next update. That’s all the way from the back end of our top 100.

“Talking to NBA people out here, they feel like he’s legitimized himself as a real NBA prospect.”

Being the son of one of the greatest players in NBA history can’t be easy, as there are a lot of expectations on the younger James to prove that he belongs at the next level.

The elder James, who is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and a four-time NBA champion, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. While the younger James may not end up getting picked that high, it appears that he has put himself on the radar of NBA personnel.

On the bright side for the former Trojan, he has a great mentor in his father to learn from and teach him how to navigate the NBA.

Hopefully, the younger James will hear his name called in the 2024 NBA Draft in late June.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Lakers Daily Buzz

J.J. Redick Mavericks
Sources: Lakers have ‘zeroed’ in on JJ Redick as their next head coach
Editorials
LeBron James Lakers
5 bold predictions for the Lakers’ offseason, ranked most to least likely
Editorials
Darvin Ham Lakers
EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Lakers’ firing of Darvin Ham, their tumultuous season and where they go from here
Editorials
Darvin Ham Lakers
EXCLUSIVE: Darvin Ham’s reluctance to revert back to 2023 WCF core could have jeopardized Lakers season
Editorials

Lakers News

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray
Former Denver coach clowns Lakers fans for celebrating Nuggets getting eliminated
Lakers News
Caitlin Clark
Nick Young tells WNBA to stop treating Caitlin Clark like Lonzo Ball if it wants better ratings
Lakers News
Anthony Davis and LeBron James
NBA source: Lakers should prioritize Anthony Davis over LeBron James in coaching search
Lakers News
Brandon Ingram
NBA GM floats idea of Brandon Ingram rejoining Lakers
Lakers News
Lost your password?