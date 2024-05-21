Bronny James opens up on how ‘tough’ it is being LeBron’s son

2024 NBA Draft prospect Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, opened up on how tough it is to be the son of an NBA legend.

“It’s tough,” the younger James said. “A lot of criticism gets thrown my way. But, I gotta deal with it. They don’t know what I’ve been through. I try to make the best of my opportunities that’s given to me.”

The younger James is hoping to find his way into the NBA in this year’s draft, which he is expected to remain in after playing just one season at the University of Southern California.

He was medically cleared by the NBA’s Fitness to Play panel. In July of last year, the young guard collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing with the Trojans. He missed the start of his freshman season, but the younger James eventually returned to the court and played quality minutes in USC’s rotation.

ESPN Sources with @Draftexpress: In the aftermath of his cardiac arrest and a procedure to repair a congenital heart defect nine months ago, the NBA’s Fitness to Play panel has medically cleared USC’s Bronny James to be drafted and play in the league. Story soon. pic.twitter.com/P8ci337NrA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 13, 2024

During the 2023-24 season, the younger James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 36.6 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc. He scored in double figures on three different occasions for the Trojans in his freshman season.

While these numbers may not jump off the page, the USC product has seen his draft stock rise as of late.

"People love [Bronny's] attitude, his enthusiasm, the way he understands what type of player that he is." @DraftExpress ranks Bronny James No. 54 in his latest 2024 NBA Mock Draft 🏀 📈 pic.twitter.com/snYC1iHlJt — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 16, 2024

“This was a positive week in Chicago for Bronny James,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony said. “He’s moved into the late second round of our latest projections. We’re going to have him at 54 in our next update. That’s all the way from the back end of our top 100. “Talking to NBA people out here, they feel like he’s legitimized himself as a real NBA prospect.”

Being the son of one of the greatest players in NBA history can’t be easy, as there are a lot of expectations on the younger James to prove that he belongs at the next level.

The elder James, who is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and a four-time NBA champion, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. While the younger James may not end up getting picked that high, it appears that he has put himself on the radar of NBA personnel.

On the bright side for the former Trojan, he has a great mentor in his father to learn from and teach him how to navigate the NBA.

Hopefully, the younger James will hear his name called in the 2024 NBA Draft in late June.