Bronny James delivers incredible homage to LeBron to celebrate start of his own basketball season

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James isn’t the only basketball player in his family.

His son Bronny is on an exciting basketball path as well, with many folks believing that he has a future in the NBA. The younger James is getting his high school season going, and he recently shared a photo to Instagram that emulates an iconic picture of his father.

If the younger James does eventually make it to the NBA, it’ll be a fantastic sight for basketball fans to see. Moreover, if the younger James finds himself in the league before his father retires, then there will be countless storylines at play.

While the younger James is currently hoping to have a strong year at the high school level, the elder James is looking to do the same thing at the professional level. At 36 years old, the 17-time All-Star still looks like one of the league’s top players.

He’s averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game so far this season. The future Hall of Famer is shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from 3-point land.

The Lakers are 5-3 on the young season and still have some flaws to work on, but on the bright side, the team is on a three-game winning streak. Things seem to be trending in the right direction for L.A.

The Lakers are trying to claim their second NBA title in a span of three seasons, and James is looking for the fifth ring of his career.

The squad will look to get its sixth win of the season on Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.