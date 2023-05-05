- Brian Windhorst says Lakers double-teamed Stephen Curry because they’re ‘afraid’ of him
Brian Windhorst says Lakers double-teamed Stephen Curry because they’re ‘afraid’ of him
- Updated: May 5, 2023
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry left his mark on Game 1 of his team’s playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, dropping 27 points while shooting 6-for-13 from beyond the arc.
His performance in the series opener was evidently enough to get L.A.’s attention because he was double-teamed for much of Game 2.
According to NBA analyst Brian Windhorst, the Lakers guarded Curry that way because they’re “afraid of him.”
"The Lakers double-teamed [Steph] because they're afraid of him. As they should be."
Curry took what the Lakes gave him in Game 2. Since he was double-teamed for much of the game, all he had to do was find the open man. He used L.A.’s defensive game plan to his advantage and dished out 12 assists.
The veteran also finished with 20 points, though some of his scoring came when the result of the game was already a foregone conclusion. In the end, the Warriors walked away with an easy 127-100 win to tie the series at one game apiece.
Curry’s impact often goes beyond the box score in the sense that his mere presence on the floor requires defenses to worry about him. That can open up opportunities for his teammates, which was on full display in Game 2.
It was Klay Thompson who was arguably the biggest beneficiary on Thursday, as L.A.’s defense on Curry left the door open for Thompson to take advantage. He did just that, finishing with 30 points while shooting 8-for-11 from beyond the arc.
The Lakers are going to need to make some adjustments going into Game 3, as the Warriors knew exactly how to expose their defensive strategy in Game 2.
L.A. is also going to need Anthony Davis to return to form in the next game. His inconsistent postseason continued on Thursday, as he finished with just 11 points and only took 11 shots. The aggression wasn’t where it needed to be, which isn’t a good formula for success.
Fans know well that the Lakers are going to go as far as the big man takes them, so the team could really use an engaged and aggressive Davis on Saturday. If that happens, and L.A. makes some tweaks defensively, the Lakers may very well take a 2-1 series lead.