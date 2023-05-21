Brian Windhorst says it’s possible for Lakers to retain Austin Reaves and land Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers could be looking to improve their roster this coming offseason, and NBA insider Brian Windhorst thinks that the organization may be able to bring in Kyrie Irving while retaining Austin Reaves if it so desires.

Brian Windhorst on "The Hoop Collective" podcast discussing Mavericks' impending free agent Kyrie Irving as a Lakers target: "It would take a little bit of maneuvering, and Kyrie [Irving] would probably have to not take the max, or [the Lakers] would have to work on something… pic.twitter.com/hXRiko5FgC — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) May 21, 2023

Los Angeles’ season isn’t over yet, but given the fact that no team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 series deficit, the Lakers might have to bid farewell to their championship aspirations this season earlier than they would have liked.

Still, considering the fact that the Purple and Gold didn’t even look like a contender early in the 2022-23 campaign, a Western Conference Finals appearance shouldn’t be seen as a disappointment.

If L.A.’s season does end here, the offseason figures to be an interesting one. LeBron James is already 38 years old, and his championship window is likely closing. So, it’s not hard to see why the front office may look to bolster the roster in any way possible.

Bringing in Irving would certainly help the squad’s offense, especially given his shot creation skills. In addition, the point guard has already displayed great chemistry with James, with the duo leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA title in the 2015-16 season.

Acquiring the eight-time All-Star could be tricky, though, as the pending free agent will certainly command a significant amount of money this summer. It’s also worth noting that there are no guarantees L.A. will go after him.

Reaves is a different matter. The Lakers will likely do everything in their power to bring back the second-year pro. He was key to Los Angeles’ resurgence in the regular season, providing James and Anthony Davis with another reliable scorer.

The undrafted stud out of the University of Oklahoma averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in the regular season. He improved his numbers when he started, as he put up 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per match when he was in the starting lineup.

Reaves’ value has also been on full display in the playoffs. He ranks third on the Lakers in scoring behind James and Davis.

Due to his play, the Lakers might have heavy competition for his services, with NBA insider Marc Stein revealing that at least one other team is expected to outbid L.A. for Reaves in free agency.

It remains to be seen how the Lakers will approach the offseason. But for now, they are focused on Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.