Breaking down all of Lakers’ 2023 free agent signings and trades so far

The Los Angeles Lakers made the Western Conference Finals in the 2022-23 season, and they’ve been actively improving upon their roster so far in free agency this offseason.

The Lakers reportedly have already agreed to deals with Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura and Cam Reddish, giving them a solid core already around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The team still has a few free agents from the 2022-23 season’s roster unsigned, including Austin Reaves (restricted free agent), D’Angelo Russell (unrestricted free agent) and Lonnie Walker IV (unrestricted free agent).

The Lakers also lost guard Dennis Schroder, who reportedly signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Free agent G Dennis Schroder has agreed to a two-year, $26M deal with the Toronto Raptors, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

However, the team brought in some proven talent – and some young talent – to help it compete for a title in the 2023-24 season.

Here’s a breakdown of every free agent signing and trade the Lakers have made this offseason so far:

Taurean Prince, Forward

Taurean Prince, a former first-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, was one of the first reported signings in free agency.

The veteran spent the 2022-23 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he agreed to join the Lakers on a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

Free agent F Taurean Prince has agreed to a 1-year, $4.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agents Steven Heumann and Richie Beda of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

During the 2022-23 season, Prince averaged 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. He gives the Lakers a solid shooting option on the wing, something the team could use this offseason.

Los Angeles brought in some shooting at the trade deadline in the 2022-23 campaign, but it declined the team option of wing Malik Beasley prior to the start of free agency.

Adding Prince – a comparable shooter to Beasley – at just $4.5 million is a great move. Beasley’s team option for the 2023-24 season was worth over $16 million.

Gabe Vincent, Guard

Gabe Vincent started 34 regular season games in the 2022-23 season for the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, but now he lands with the Lakers on a three-year, $33 million deal.

Free agent guard Gabe Vincent has agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vincent’s agent, Bill Neff, negotiated the new deal for a tremendous undrafted success story. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

A strong perimeter defender and solid ball-handler, Vincent averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 33.4 percent from beyond the arc in the 2022-23 season.

After going undrafted, Vincent has carved out a nice role for himself in the NBA, and he could be viewed as a perfect Schroder replacement this offseason.

Rui Hachimura, Forward

Rui Hachimura, a restricted free agent this offseason, re-signed with the Lakers on a three-year, $51 million deal.

RFA Rui Hachimura has agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal to return to the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

A first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Hachimura showcased his scoring talent at times in the playoffs for the Lakers. He averaged 12.2 points in 24.3 minutes per game in the playoffs in the 2022-23 season, shooting 55.7 percent from the field and 48.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles added Hachimura at the trade deadline in the 2022-23 campaign in a deal with the Washington Wizards. The team clearly made it a priority to keep him on the roster, and he gets paid a solid salary in return.

This move gives the Lakers some solid frontcourt depth behind Davis and James.

Cam Reddish, Forward

The Lakers made a buy-low move on a former lottery pick as well on Friday, reportedly agreeing to a two-year deal with wing Cam Reddish.

Free agent Cam Reddish has agreed to a two-year deal with the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

The second year of Reddish’s deal reportedly is a player option and is for the veteran’s minimum, which is solid value for the Lakers.

The second year of Cam Reddish’s free agency deal with the Los Angeles Lakers is a player option, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told ESPN — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 1, 2023

Reddish’s deal is for the veteran’s minimum. https://t.co/LnSSSlUXqi — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 1, 2023

Reddish spent the 2022-23 season with the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

While he has not lived up to some of the expectations that he had entering his career, Reddish should get a chance to prove he can be a rotation piece with the Lakers. This is another move that can help the Lakers mitigate the potential losses of Beasley and Walker this offseason.