Virtually everyone considers Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to be one of the all-time greats in any sport, but he does have a few detractors.

One of his former teammates, the New Orleans Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram, praised his current teammate Zion Williamson for making his first All-Star team while simultaneously dissing the four-time MVP.

Brandon Ingram on he and Zion having been All-Stars the last two years and being on the same team: "I've never played with a player as talented as me. He's a generational talent." — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) February 25, 2021

Ingram was the second overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and spent his first three seasons with the Purple and Gold. In the summer of 2019, the Lakers traded him to New Orleans in order to acquire superstar big man Anthony Davis.

Although Ingram was already a good player at that point, he blossomed last season en route to his first All-Star bid.

Williamson is averaging 25.1 points per game this season while shooting a sizzling 61.6 percent from the field. He was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Pelicans may only have a 14-17 record on the campaign, but their future looks very bright.