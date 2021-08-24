Bradley Beal’s kids hilariously fight over LeBron’s ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ toys

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal’s kids started fighting over LeBron James’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” toys.

Beal posted a video of his sons fighting over the toys on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradley Beal (@bradbeal3)

“Safe to say my kids love the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ toys,” Beal said. “Bron, thank you. Kids love it. You see they’re fighting over it, caused a hassle in my household now. Thank you.”

James starred in the movie that was released in July of this year.

The Los Angeles Lakers star followed in the footsteps of Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan, who was in the original “Space Jam” movie.

James is a polarizing figure, and it’s funny to see Beal’s kids want to play with the toy version of James so badly that they can’t agree who gets it first.

The Lakers’ first matchup against the Wizards in the 2021-22 season will be on March 11, 2022.