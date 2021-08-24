- Bradley Beal’s kids hilariously fight over LeBron’s ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ toys
- Jared Dudley sends heartfelt message to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lakers after accepting Mavs coaching position
- LeBron James sends pissed-off congratulations to Jared Dudley after he secures Mavs coaching job
- Report: Never-before-seen photographs of Kobe Bryant to be auctioned off as NFTs
- Klay Thompson dedicates lengthy post to ‘bada-s’ Kobe Bryant busting [his] a-s before tearing Achilles
- Report: Mavericks in ‘advanced discussions’ to hire former Lakers forward Jared Dudley as assistant coach
- Lakers team up with hospital for incredible gesture in honor of Kobe Bryant’s birthday
- Lakers hilariously paying retired All-Star almost as much as Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard combined
- LeBron James offers 2 stories on Instagram to celebrate Kobe Bryant’s 43rd birthday
- Vanessa Bryant posts heartbreaking birthday message to Kobe
Bradley Beal’s kids hilariously fight over LeBron’s ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ toys
-
- Updated: August 24, 2021
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal’s kids started fighting over LeBron James’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” toys.
Beal posted a video of his sons fighting over the toys on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
“Safe to say my kids love the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ toys,” Beal said. “Bron, thank you. Kids love it. You see they’re fighting over it, caused a hassle in my household now. Thank you.”
James starred in the movie that was released in July of this year.
The Los Angeles Lakers star followed in the footsteps of Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan, who was in the original “Space Jam” movie.
James is a polarizing figure, and it’s funny to see Beal’s kids want to play with the toy version of James so badly that they can’t agree who gets it first.
The Lakers’ first matchup against the Wizards in the 2021-22 season will be on March 11, 2022.