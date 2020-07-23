- Bleacher Report Predicts Paul George and Chris Paul Will Join Lakers by 2022
-
- Updated: July 23, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers have dominated the NBA in 2019-20, leading the Western Conference at 49-14 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season.
But could more help me on the way in the near future?
With all the NBA’s best teams locked up together inside the NBA bubble, players are sure to start talking. One NBA writer is predicting that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will target Paul George and Chris Paul as potential teammates in 2022.
“If George has the opportunity to join James and Chris Paul (a free agent in 2022), could he pass it up?” Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz asked. “Especially if he wouldn’t have to leave L.A.?
“The Lakers might have max cap space for George in 2022, and Paul should be willing to take a mid-level exception fresh off his nearly $160 million contract.
“While this would be an older core, James isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, and Davis would still be in his 20s.”
It seems far-fetched, but Swartz makes some interesting points.
James, Paul and George all have player options for the 2021-22 season. So, they could all become free agents after 2021 or the following season.
Davis can hit free agency after this season concludes, where he will almost surely command a max contract.
With Davis locked in at a maximum salary, the other three will have to be flexible. Paul will be 36 in 2021 and 37 in 2022, so he is the most likely candidate to take a pay cut.
If the Lakers can make the money work, a core consisting of James, Davis, Paul and George would be lethal.