In 2015, Bleacher Report attempted to predict who the top 10 NBA players would be in the year 2020.

In doing so, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was severely disrespected, as he wasn’t on the list at all.

Coming into the 2019-20 season, James’ stock wasn’t very high. He was coming off a disastrous first season with the Purple and Gold, during which he missed the playoffs and suffered the first significant injury of his career.

However, he bounced back extremely well last season, leading the league in assists while playing point guard full-time at age 35.

After helping the Lakers finish first in the Western Conference, James, along with the help of new superstar teammate Anthony Davis, led the team to the NBA championship in October.

Even if James is no longer the best player in the game during the regular season, there’s little, if any, doubt that when it matters, he is still the best in the world.

In the early going of the 2020-21 season, he’s still looking as spry as ever.