Six-time All-Star Blake Griffin decided to sign with the Brooklyn Nets after he was bought out by the Detroit Pistons.

Griffin, 31, explained in an AMA with Bleacher Report why he chose the Nets over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 2010-11 NBA Rookie of the Year cited his relationship with Nets big man DeAndre Jordan (the two played together on the Los Angeles Clippers), and the Nets’ need at the power forward position as reasons for his decision.

Some notable answers from Blake Griffin’s AMA with @BleacherReport. – Griffin praises Steve Nash and Sean Marks while hinting a role as a four-man. – Relationship with DeAndre Jordan – His favorite players to go up against. pic.twitter.com/T6Fw8qcSm5 — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) March 8, 2021

“They have a need for a four-man,” Griffin wrote. “I’ve always had a lot of respect for Steve Nash and all of the guys that they have. Sean Marks has done a great job there. It was tough decision and I wanted to be on a team that was contending.”

The Lakers currently have a need at power forward with Anthony Davis out, but Griffin may not have had a role in the Lakers’ rotation in the long term.

The Nets are 24-13 and are the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Lakers have the same record as Brooklyn, but they are currently the No. 3 seed in the West.

This season, Griffin is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

It is possible that the Lakers and Nets could meet in the NBA Finals, but Griffin’s ability to fit into Brooklyn’s roster will be crucial for the Nets going forward.