Blake Griffin reached out to Lakers veteran for advice after being completely pulled out of Nets rotation

Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin has fallen out of the rotation in Brooklyn because of his recent struggles.

The six-time All-Star came to Brooklyn after a buyout with the Detroit Pistons last season and played fairly well in the team’s playoff run.

However, Griffin has struggled shooting the ball this season, and it has led to Nets head coach Steve Nash leaving Griffin out of the lineup in the past two games.

On the season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, but he has shot just 31.8 percent from the field and 16.1 percent from beyond the arc this season.

After being such an elite player for most of his career, Griffin is trying to embrace a new role with Brooklyn as he tries to find himself back on the floor.

He reached out to his former teammate DeAndre Jordan, who is now with the Los Angeles Lakers, for support on how to deal with his demotion.

Blake Griffin says he didn’t see himself being completely out of the rotation but understands why he has been demoted. Says he spoke to DeAndre Jordan and has gotten support from other vets who have been taken out of lineup, and understands his shooting struggles contributed. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) November 29, 2021

Jordan, who dealt with the same thing in Brooklyn last season, has found a way to carve out a role for the Lakers this season.

Through the first 22 games of the season, Jordan has played in 19 games for Los Angeles and is averaging 5.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 71.4 percent from the field.

While Jordan’s game doesn’t involve shooting the 3-point shot like Griffin’s, it is clear that the Nets forward appreciates his former teammate’s perspective on getting benched.

There certainly is a chance Griffin can work his way back into favor with Nash, but he’s going to need to play much more efficiently for that to happen.