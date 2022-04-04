Bill Simmons says he believes the Knicks would overpay for Lakers superstar Anthony Davis

Sports media personality Bill Simmons believes that if the Los Angeles Lakers were to try to trade Anthony Davis, the New York Knicks would be willing to overpay to acquire him.

During the Bill Simmons podcast, they we're talking about who could potentially be traded this upcoming off-season. Simmons says that the Knicks could go big game hunting & maybe go after a guy like AD. Should be noted that Simmons thinks that RJ wouldn't be dealt. pic.twitter.com/4LumP5fgsA — TheBenchWarmer🏀 (@BenchWarmerPost) April 4, 2022

“I think the Knicks would overpay for him,” Simmons said of Davis. “I think the Knicks are ready to dive in this summer.”

Davis is in the midst of his second consecutive campaign in which injuries have seriously limited his availability. His time on the shelf this season is one of the main reasons why the Lakers are in extreme danger of missing the playoffs.

Concerns about Davis’ ability to stay healthy in the future as well as the fact that he’ll turn 30 next March could serve as potential reasons for the Lakers to trade him away.

The Lakers have given no indication that trading Davis is something that they’re considering right now, though many people have speculated about such a deal occurring. It’ll be interesting to see if the Knicks call about the superstar.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has had a bumpy 2021-22 season after leading the team to the postseason last year. It seems like New York will probably have a busy summer given the team’s struggles this season.

Of course, until any potential deal takes place, any comments about the matter are merely rumors or speculation. Who ends up being offered by the Knicks in any possible offer might answer the question of whether Davis ends up getting dealt to New York.