Sports analyst Bill Simmons recently spent some time comparing Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

Simmons thinks that James hasn’t changed the game of basketball in the way that Curry has. He explained why.

“If you’re just talking about the big picture stuff with them, the fact that Curry really did change the way basketball was played is gonna matter if he can start adding some finals and maybe a couple more rings…I think LeBron’s a better player than Curry, but if you’re just talking about career and when we start adding things up, Curry’s impact on basketball and being at the forefront of just changing how it’s played, right?” Simmons said. “Literally changing how the sport was played and how young people play it and how he resonates with young people, it’s the one thing LeBron doesn’t have. “LeBron was the best player in the league for basically a decade and a half and had one of the great careers ever, but you wouldn’t say he changed how basketball is played. … On the court, he was kind of perfecting things that were already there. Curry actually changed basketball.”

James and Curry are undoubtedly two of the greatest players of this era, and NBA fans have had the luxury of watching the two superstars compete against each other in multiple NBA Finals.

This season, that can’t happen, as James’ Lakers and Curry’s Warriors are obviously in the same conference. However, a playoff series featuring those two teams would certainly be an entertaining one to watch.

James and Curry both have a long list of accolades, but when it comes to impact, many fans would likely agree that Curry is one of the most influential players in NBA history.

The 33-year-old has revolutionized the 3-point shot throughout his career by attempting and making triples at an incredible volume. The 3-pointer has become a massive part of the modern NBA.