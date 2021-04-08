Los Angeles Lakers guard Ben McLemore couldn’t be more excited to be in Los Angeles.

Following his first shootaround with the team, McLemore explained his excitement ahead of Thursday’s game against the Miami Heat.

Ben McLemore just finished shootaround, and he is happy to be here. "It's a great feeling… I'm thrilled and happy to be a part of Laker Nation… I'm ready to get started." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) April 8, 2021

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has already praised the acquisition of McLemore and thinks that he will help the Lakers compete for another title.

McLemore is reportedly available to play in tonight’s game. Beyond that, he is excited to share the court with LeBron James at some point this season.

Ben says he isn't sure if he can play tonight, but he'll know soon. "It's another great feeling to be able to play with the best player in the world LeBron James… Being able to put on this Lakers uniform is fun and exciting." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) April 8, 2021

McLemore is a knockdown shooter, and he will look to improve on his 33.1 percent mark from beyond the arc this season.

He did shoot 40.0 percent and 41.5 percent from 3 over the past two seasons.

The Lakers certainly need all the scoring they can get with James and Anthony Davis sidelined due to injury.

McLemore should help give the Lakers some more offensive firepower in their lineup, and he could prove to be a key rotation player down the stretch of the 2020-21 season.