Austin Rivers goes after ‘weird insecure men’ for hating on those being excited to meet LeBron James

LeBron James is not only one of the biggest superstars in the NBA, but in any sport, and millions of fans dream of getting to meet him in person.

Recently, a few members of the South Bay Lakers, the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League team, got to meet James for the first time, and some fans gave them grief for being excited to see him. But free agent guard Austin Rivers fired back at those criticisms.

American culture is often one that is comprised of celebrity worship, and some people certainly take such behavior too far. However, it is a virtue to be able to be around greatness and to model the behavior that has brought people such as James the success they have enjoyed.

Even at age 38, he had his usual impressive season during the 2022-23 campaign, at least statistically, as he averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists a game.

The first half of the season was rocky, as James had to carry the Lakers for a long stretch, especially after Anthony Davis suffered a stress injury in his right foot and was forced to miss several weeks. James played brilliantly in late December and January, but his feet took a pounding.

Once Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt arrived via trade, things got much easier for James, who had just become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. But he did miss a month of action near the end of the schedule because of an injury to his right foot.

After he returned, he was able to lead L.A. all the way to the Western Conference Finals even though he was playing at less than 100 percent.

After flirting with retirement following his team getting swept by the Denver Nuggets, James announced during the ESPY Awards that he would be returning for his 21st season. Once training camp starts, he will be flanked by a roster that seems capable of, at the very least, making another deep playoff run.

Perhaps next June, he will add to his legacy and aura by claiming his fifth NBA championship ring.