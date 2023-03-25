Austin Reaves says he had to buy LeBron James Xbox controller as one of his rookie duties on Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves offered some insight into his days as a rookie, saying that LeBron James once asked him to pick up an Xbox controller for him.

Reaves spoke with Evan Turner on the “Point Forward” podcast, noting that former Lakers guard Rajon Rondo also asked him to perform similar duties.

“I will say Rondo looked out,” Reaves said. “He was the one mostly asking me get stuff, so he would hand me a couple dollars when I got back. But, other than that, Bron’s actually really low-maintenance. I think he asked me one time to go get an Xbox remote, so I obviously did that. He gave me a couple dollars, but they let me skate pretty good.”

That rookie year for Reaves came last season when he made the team as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Oklahoma. He originally signed a two-way deal with the Lakers, with the team giving him a standard two-year deal within a couple of months.

The treatment of rookies in any sport has often been a philosophy focused on the newcomers’ “paying their dues” in becoming professionals. Reaves obviously wasn’t bothered by such treatment, specifically noting that James didn’t attempt to exploit the opportunity.

As a rookie, Reaves saw action in 61 games, starting in 19 contests. That role was due in part to injuries suffered by the team and the need to fill holes in the backcourt.

In his second year with the Lakers, Reaves has seen his statistical numbers over 55 games that have included 13 starts increase. For the year, Reaves is averaging 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Along with those improved numbers, Reaves’ shooting touch has also seen an uptick. His field-goal percentage has improved from 45.9 to 52.0 percent and his shooting from beyond the arc has been bettered from 31.7 to 38.3 percent.

Reaves and his teammates are currently trying desperately to use their budding chemistry to compete in the postseason. The Lakers are presently locked in a heated battle among multiple teams.

Entering Friday night’s home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Lakers have a 36-37 record, which means that they have just nine games left to make their mark.

Reaves and his teammates are hoping to see James back on the court. James has been out since injuring his foot in the Feb. 26 road victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Since that injury, James has been furiously working toward getting back on the court. On Thursday, it was reported that he had resumed on-court activities, though a target date for his return has yet to be determined.