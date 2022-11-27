Austin Reaves hilariously chirps LeBron James after the superstar’s 39-point effort: ‘He couldn’t get 40…unfortunate’

Austin Reaves has proven to be an integral part of the Los Angeles Lakers roster this season. In addition to performing admirably on the court, he has been a source of laughter for the team on several occasions.

One of his most recent antics came when he sarcastically blasted Lakers star LeBron James for being a point shy of reaching 40 points on Saturday.

Didn't hear it at first over the din of the locker room but just checked the recording of Austin Reaves' first comments on LeBron James scoring 39 points on 11 for 21 shooting: "He couldn't get 40. Unfortunate." Laughed then added: "Obviously Bron did what Bron does." — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 27, 2022

Earlier this month, Reaves also trolled James by joking about the smell of his tequila.

Austin Reaves on what the Lakers bench said to him after he got thrown into the front row and drinks got spilled: Austin: I asked Bron if that was his Lobos over there. It smelled horrible. AD: I'm an investor, bro. AR: That don't mean it don't taste good. AD: That a boy. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2i8oVnMREh — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 19, 2022

So, leave it to the second-year player to hilariously find a way to knock James’ stellar performance against the San Antonio Spurs.

Reaves’ joke aside, it is clear that the Lakers players appreciate how well the 37-year-old played on Saturday.

James recorded 39 points on an efficient 11-for-21 shooting night from the field. In addition, he made seven shots from beyond the arc and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the charity stripe. As icing on the cake, the four-time MVP added a game-high 11 rebounds.

If it weren’t for James’ heroics, Los Angeles might not have defeated the Spurs, who put up an incredible fight until the final buzzer.

It was certainly a vintage game for James, as he not only carried his team to victory, but also connected on an athletic alley-oop play with Russell Westbrook.

Bron finishes the double alley-oop from Russ!!!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ageNRwvjWI — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 27, 2022

Still, the Lakers have some areas to work on if they want to get back to playoff contention. Currently, they are just 7-11 and outside of the playoff picture. Fortunately, they have momentum on their side after winning five of their last six games.

Reaves has been key during that stretch, playing 32.0 minutes per game and recording 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per match. He has also been on fire from a shooting standpoint, as he’s shot 61.7 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep in those six contests.

Hopefully, the Purple and Gold can sustain the momentum, as the team will face a tough stretch soon. After a two-game homestand beginning on Monday, L.A. will go on a six-game road trip that includes bouts against a handful of Eastern Conference contenders, such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers.