Videos

Austin Reaves’ hilarious reaction to Kevin Durant warning Lakers coach to not have him guard Suns star next week

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Austin Reaves
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns defeated Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers in a preseason game by a final score of 123-100.

Durant scored 21 points in the win and taunted Reaves at the end of the first half after scoring a fadeaway jumper against him.

After the game, Reaves provided a hilarious reaction to Durant telling a Lakers assistant coach, Jordan Ott, to not let Reaves guard the Suns star when the two teams face off against each other in the regular season on Oct. 26.

Reaves played well in Thursday’s preseason loss against the Suns. He stuffed the stat sheet, as he finished with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 24 minutes of playing time. The guard also converted four of his eight field-goal attempts, including three of his four 3-point attempts.

Thursday wasn’t Reaves’ only impressive performance for the Lakers during preseason. He dropped 18 points against the Brooklyn Nets back on Oct. 9 and 16 points against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 13. Reaves also shot better than 50 percent from the field in both of those games.

The 6-foot-5 guard signed with the Lakers as a free agent after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. He played four seasons of college basketball, two seasons at Wichita State University and two seasons at the University of Oklahoma. Reaves averaged 18.3 points per game for the Sooners during his senior season, the 2020-21 season.

The 25-year-old guard is entering his third season in the NBA and with the Lakers. He averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting an efficient 52.9 percent from the field and 39.8 from beyond the arc in 64 appearances with the storied franchise during the 2022-23 regular season.

As Reaves alluded to after Thursday’s loss, Durant is flat-out unguardable on the offensive end of the floor. He owns a unique combination of height, quickness and skill that has allowed him to cement himself as one of the best scorers in the history of the league.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
How the Lakers could realistically complete a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic
5 keys for the Lakers to beat the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals
Editorials

Lakers News

Quinndary Weatherspoon
Report: Lakers sign former Warriors guard ahead of opening night vs. Nuggets
Lakers News
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Denver Nuggets
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope says he didn’t really hear from former Lakers teammates after Nuggets won title
Lakers News
Anthony Davis and LeBron James
Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis severely disrespected in latest NBA player rankings
Lakers News
Austin Reaves
Austin Reaves’ reaction to finding out Clippers employee started Taylor Swift rumors
Lakers News
Lost your password?