Lakers News

Austin Reaves details ‘s—-y’ mood inside Lakers locker room after loss to Heat

Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Austin Reaves Lakers
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves shared an honest response about the team’s mood in the locker room after it lost to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

The Lakers, despite playing at home, lost 110-96 and were outscored 38-29 in the fourth quarter.

“Reaves said the team’s mood was ‘s—–,’” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote.

It’s hard to blame Reaves and the Lakers for being frustrated with the loss to Miami, especially since Jimmy Butler did not play on Wednesday night.

“We’re losing,” Reaves said. “Anytime you lose, the vibe should be off, you know? If I went in [the locker room] and the vibe wasn’t off after the rough stretch that we’ve had, then I’d be concerned. That’s really it. You know, I don’t expect for us to be happy with how we’ve played. So, until we figure that out, you know, the vibe should be off. We got to win games.”

The loss dropped the Lakers to 17-18 on the season, and they are now the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. Los Angeles has lost three straight games, and the team is just 2-8 over its last 10 matchups.

Reaves, who played well against Miami, explained that the team’s vibe is off because of the losing – not because the players aren’t getting along.

“When I say the vibe is off, it’s not like we don’t like each other,” he said. “It’s we’re losing. … But I don’t want to get that twisted on us not liking each other. Everybody in the locker room gets along.”

Reaves finished Wednesday’s game with 24 points on 7-of-12 shooting. He also added five rebounds and eight assists.

However, the team didn’t get much from anyone else besides Anthony Davis (29 points, 17 rebounds and six assists) on Wednesday.

LeBron James scored just 12 points on 6-of-18 shooting from the field, and both Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish failed to score.

With D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura out of the lineup, Los Angeles lacked the offensive firepower that it needed to beat Miami.

The Lakers won the league’s In-Season Tournament in the 2023-24 campaign, but things have not gone well since for Los Angeles.

The team will need to turn things around soon if it wants a chance to make it back to the Western Conference Finals. Reaves and the Lakers have a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James Lakers
NBA ref explains why LeBron James wasn’t credited with 3-pointer even after video review in Lakers-Timberwolves
Lakers News
LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt and Taurean Prince
LeBron immediately goes to social media to vent frustration after controversial call at end of Lakers-Timberwolves game
Lakers News
Austin Reaves
Evan Fournier’s salty response to post showing Austin Reaves as favorite to win 6th Man of the Year
Lakers News
Dwight Howard Lakers
Dwight Howard doubles down on Bam Adebayo saying Lakers’ bubble title was hardest ever
Lakers News
Lost your password?