Audio leaked of LeBron James getting pissed at Isaiah Stewart for elbowing him in neck during Lakers-Pistons game

In the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Detroit Pistons back on Nov. 29, Isaiah Stewart hit LeBron James with an elbow.

James and Stewart also got into a bit of a shoving match in the second quarter.

Isaiah Stewart really trying to start something with LeBron again 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/W6N7UCA3eM — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 30, 2023

The audio of James sounding off on Stewart following the elbow was recently leaked.

LEAKED Audio Of LeBron James Getting Heated At Isaiah Stewart For Elbowing His Neck👀: LeBron: “What the f*ck are we doing?” Then, LeBron told a ref aside: “He got issues, that’s all imma say” pic.twitter.com/KiNM3GbwgE — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) December 1, 2023

The two players have a history of getting into it, as back in November of 2021, James and Stewart were both ejected after the former elbowed the latter in the face.

James got the last laugh against Stewart in their most recent spat, as the Lakers ended up beating the Pistons by 26 points to hand the team its 15th loss in a row.

Plus James outperformed Stewart, as he dropped 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists while shooting 9-of-19 from the field and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. Stewart, meanwhile, finished with just 12 points and three rebounds across 25 minutes of playing time.

But James and the Lakers followed up their impressive performance against the Pistons with a forgettable showing versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 30. The Lakers lost by 23 points as the Thunder got an impressive scoring display from star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He scored a game-high 33 points while shooting 11-of-18 from the floor and 1-of-4 from outside the 3-point arc.

Conversely, star big man Anthony Davis led the Lakers in scoring, as he recorded 31 points and 14 rebounds in 36 minutes of play.

The Lakers currently own an 11-9 record, which is the seventh-best record in the Western Conference. They have won six of their past 10 outings and are only one game back of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference standings.

James and the Lakers won’t take on Stewart and the Pistons again until Feb. 13 when Los Angeles hosts Detroit. That matchup will mark the second and final time that the teams will face off against each other during the 2023-24 regular season.