Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West reportedly called the Lakers a “s— show” to try to sway Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers.

In a voicemail obtained by TMZ, West thanked Johnny Wilkes for helping try to persuade Leonard to join the Clippers.

“Hey there, this is Jerry calling,” West said. “I really want to thank you a lot for trying to help. I heard this morning that everyone over in the Lakers camp thinks they’re gonna get him. “I just find it hard to believe that he would want to go to that s–t show where he would not even be … wouldn’t even get his name in the paper and he wouldn’t be the face of the franchise that’s for sure. “He might be the best player on the team, but hope things are well and again, I really really appreciate everything you’ve done.”

West, who is an executive board member with the Clippers, is being sued by Wilkes because Wilkes claims he helped Leonard sign with the Clippers.

Leonard has shut down all recruitment allegations.

"That has nothing to do with me coming here. …Out here, people try to find any way to get some money." Kawhi Leonard shuts down the recruitment allegations

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out if West truly is the man in the voicemail.