Antoine Davis speaks on chance to break NCAA scoring record in same year that LeBron James set NBA scoring record

One of the major storylines in the NBA this season was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ pursuit of the all-time scoring record. Incidentally, college star Antoine Davis has the opportunity to achieve a similar feat in the NCAA.

Davis, a senior playing for the University of Detroit Mercy, is on the cusp of the becoming the NCAA’s all-time scoring king. He currently has a total of 3,604 points through five years in college, which is just 63 points shy of the record set by basketball legend Pete Maravich.

In an interview with HoopsHype, the 24-year-old prospect shared his thoughts about the possibility of breaking the NCAA scoring record in the same year that James eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

“Yeah, to break it along with him would be special,” Davis said. “Two records broke, one of the NBA and one for the NCAA is just, like, a crazy thing. You know, it’s kind of random. But it happens. So, it’s special. Records are always meant to be broken.”

Davis also had a hopeful answer when asked if James has contacted him about the matter.

“No, he hasn’t,” Davis stated. “He has not. I’m sure if the record is to be broken, he would reach out with a text.”

It has been a long journey for the 6-foot-1 guard in the amateur ranks. While some of his peers forgo at least one year of their college eligibilities to go pro, Davis is about to complete his fifth season.

So far, he has appeared in 142 games, averaging 25.4 points per contest. On the other hand, Maravich needed just three campaigns to reach the top of the scoring leader board as the Hall of Famer averaged 44.2 points per contest in 83 matches.

This season, the Indiana native is leading the nation with 28.1 points per game. In his previous eight appearances, Davis has upped his scoring average to 34.0 points per contest.

So, he realistically needs at least two more games to eclipse Maravich. That means the Titans likely need to win their next game, which happens to be the first round of the Horizon League tournament, to give the star a shot at Maravich’s mark.

It’s unclear if James will be tuning in to Davis’ possible record-breaking moment. But given his penchant for checking in on some NCAA games in the past, the four-time MVP is likely aware of Davis’ pursuit of history.