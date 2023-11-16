Lakers News

Anthony Davis takes full blame after ‘s–t’ performance in Lakers game vs. Kings

Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Anthony Davis Lakers
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis took the blame for his poor performance in the team’s loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Davis, who finished the game with just nine points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field, turned the ball over five times in the loss.

“I just played bad,” Davis said. “I’m not going to put it on anything. … It was just missed shots. I just played like s— tonight. It’s that simple.”

Wednesday’s loss was arguably Davis’ worst game of the season, as he tied his season-low mark in points (nine points against the Miami Heat on Nov. 6). The difference is that Davis was injured in the Miami game and only played 24:50. He played over 34 minutes on Wednesday against the Kings.

The Lakers certainly need more out of Davis if they’re going to compete with some of the best teams in the West, but it’s good to see the team’s star big man taking responsibility for his poor play.

Davis did make an impact on the defensive end of the floor, blocking four shots and grabbing nine total rebounds, but he was thoroughly outplayed by Kings star Domantas Sabonis.

Sabonis finished the game with 29 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block while shooting an impressive 13-of-19 from the field. He posted a plus/minus of plus-20.

Davis, on the other hand, posted a plus/minus of minus-13 in the team’s 15-point loss.

After the game, Davis talked about the challenge of playing the second game of a back-to-back with the same injury that he has been dealing with since the Miami game.

“I’m still treating it every day,” Davis said. “Obviously, you don’t get that day to really attack it with the back-to-back. But it is what it is. I suit up, I will play. I got to be more effective. Obviously, it was still bothering me a little bit, but I still got to go out there and do my job.”

Even though he had a down game against the Kings, Davis has still been an extremely important player for the Lakers this season. He’s averaging 22.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while leading the league with 3.4 blocks per game.

The Lakers may want to find more ways to get Davis involved on offense (since he took just nine shots against the Kings) when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Davis confirmed to reporters after Wednesday’s game that he plans to play in that matchup.

“I’ll be fine,” Davis said. “Yeah, I’ll play. For sure.”

The Lakers and Blazers are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PST from Moda Center on Friday night.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James Lakers
Report: LeBron James in danger of missing Lakers-Kings game
Lakers News
LeBron James and Anthony Davis
Lakers provide injury updates on LeBron James and Anthony Davis ahead of Tuesday’s matchup vs. Grizzlies
Lakers News
Jarred Vanderbilt
Latest Jarred Vanderbilt update inches him closer to return for Lakers
Lakers News
Christian Wood Lakers
Anthony Davis details how reprimanding Christian Wood led to Lakers big man scoring 8 straight points vs. Nets
Lakers News
Lost your password?