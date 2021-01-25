In about 18 months as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, superstar Anthony Davis has gotten to see firsthand the impact the late Kobe Bryant has made on people.

On Saturday, the Chicago native reflected on the mark that Bryant had left off the court and how surprised he was that Bryant had done so much outside of basketball.

It’s impressive enough that Bryant left a loud and strong imprint on the game of basketball that has impacted many, but the fact that he impacted many outside of the NBA as well speaks even higher volumes about his influence and overall character.

The five-time NBA champ launched the Mamba Sports Academy in 2018 along with Chad Faulkner, which helped train many to perform their best in their respective sports, particularly children.

He also got involved in business by establishing Kobe Inc. to help get sports brands off the ground. In addition, Bryant founded the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation to help disadvantaged individuals.

The 2008 MVP was also involved in trying to help alleviate homelessness, especially in the Los Angeles area.

The impact Bryant left on and off the court was made evident by the massive lovefest for him that took place just after his untimely death, which continues to this day.