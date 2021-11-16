Anthony Davis sounds off on the Lakers: ‘We suck’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is not happy with his team.

The big man bashed the Lakers following a recent 107-83 blowout loss to the lowly Minnesota Timberwolves.

“We suck,” Davis said. “No defense, can’t score. That’s not this third quarter. Every third quarter that we’ve played this season we come out slow, lackadaisical offensively and defensively. We got to get it together. Why? I can’t tell you. But we have to do a better job. We scored 12 points in the third quarter. They scored 40. That’s the game right there. We got to do a better job coming out in the third. Championship team? That’s not us right now. We’re not winning a championship the way we’re playing. We got to be better, and we got to care more for our wins at home, wins in general. That was embarrassing.”

While the Lakers won their following contest against the San Antonio Spurs after that horrendous loss to the Timberwolves, they were beat down by the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Davis, 28, was ejected in the Lakers’ 121-103 loss to the Bulls on Monday. He finished the contest with 20 points and six boards.

The 2020 champion got strong production from teammates, but it wasn’t enough to help turn around the contest. Lakers star Russell Westbrook collected 25 points, eight assists and six boards, and youngster Talen Horton-Tucker put up 28 points and six rebounds.

The Lakers are without the services of four-time MVP LeBron James, who has been sidelined due to an abdominal strain. On the bright side, he is reportedly close to returning to action.

The Lakers hold a 8-7 record this season.