Anthony Davis sends warning to rest of league as Lakers head into 2022-23 season as ‘underdogs’

Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis explained that the Lakers like being doubted heading into the 2022-23 season.

After winning the NBA title in Davis’ first year with the Lakers, the team has struggled in each of the last two seasons, failing to make the playoffs in the 2021-22 campaign.

“Coming in my first year, obviously we were the gold standard,” Davis said. “Lakers is winning. Lakers are winning. Come back the following year, also had us up there. But then we have two mediocre seasons and now it’s whatever. Which is fine, though. Which is fine for us. “Obviously, we don’t really care. We just go out there and play basketball and perform, but it’s also the truth. I mean, no one has us winning it this year besides us in this organization.”

The Lakers have a revamped roster ahead of the 2022-23 season, as they signed Damian Jones, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Schroder in free agency.

The Lakers also traded for guard Patrick Beverley, sending Talen Horton-Tucker to the Utah Jazz in the process.

Davis believes that the Lakers will come into this season with a chip on their shoulder as they look to prove people wrong for lowering their expectations on the team.

“We feel like we’re the underdogs,” Davis said. “And I think everybody on this team has something to prove. I feel like everyone on this team has a chip on their shoulder and is going to come out ready to play this season.”

One way the Lakers can improve immediately from last season is the health of Davis and fellow star LeBron James. Davis appeared in just 40 games last season due to injury, and the Lakers struggled with him out of the lineup.

During the 2021-22 season, Davis averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 18.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Davis didn’t shoot the ball well from beyond the arc last season, but he is still a dynamic offensive player that can take over games for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles didn’t even make the play-in tournament last season, but it appears that Davis and company are ready to bounce back in the 2022-23 season.