After boycotting three playoff games that were scheduled for Wednesday, NBA players agreed to return to work on Thursday, provided that team owners take action against systemic racism.

After the Los Angeles Lakers took out the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5, 131-122, superstar big man Anthony Davis reminded NBA owners about the promise they made to their players.

“If they don’t, we won’t play again. It’s as simple as that,” said Lakers forward Anthony Davis on if the owners don’t keep their word. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 30, 2020

The boycott happened in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake at the hands of police officers in Kenosha, Wis.

Blake survived the shooting but is now paralyzed below his waist. No charges have been filed against any of the officers involved in the incident.

The fact that Blake was one of several Black individuals shot by law enforcement in the last several months seemed to be the impetus for NBA players to demand action in order to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

There have been some positive developments of late. Staples Center, the Lakers’ home arena, will be used as a polling place for the upcoming presidential election.

Earlier this month, LeBron James, through his More Than a Vote initiative, also secured Dodger Stadium as a polling place for the election.