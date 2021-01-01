Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis recently sold his 2.33-acre estate in Westlake Village (that he purchased in 2018) for a reported $6.6 million.

Davis bought the mansion one year before he was acquired by the Lakers, with the sale coming after he signed a contract extension with the team worth an estimated $190 million.

Jack Fleming of the Los Angeles Times offered a description of the property, with the pricey estate including a number of amenities.

“In addition to a movie theater, library and gym, there’s a full-size indoor basketball court with a scoreboard, skylights and a viewing box,” Fleming wrote. “A deck outside the court features a pair of slides that feed into a resort-style swimming pool below. “Spanning 2.33 acres, the estate offers plenty of privacy tucked behind gates within the guard-gated community of North Ranch Country Club Estates. Indoor and outdoor cameras add to the security. “Between the main house and guesthouse, there’s nearly 16,000 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. High ceilings offer lots of headspace, especially in the voluminous rotunda-style foyer with massive windows and a dramatic sweeping staircase. “Upstairs, a spacious billiards room adds a wet bar and fireplace. It opens to one of multiple viewing decks that take in views of the canyons and golf course below.”

There’s no indication exactly where Davis is now living, though his contract clearly indicates that he can afford an even more expensive estate if he chooses.