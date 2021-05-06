Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is known to be an avid gamer, and in a recent session of playing “Grand Theft Auto V,” Davis seemingly took out some aggression on fellow superstar Stephen Curry.

Though the circumstances of the incident are unknown, a video of Davis shooting a character in the game who looked identical to Curry has been making the round on social media.

“We out,” Davis said after shooting the character in the game.

While Davis surely holds no ill will against Curry in real life, this was certainly a moment that had many of his viewers laughing out loud.

On the court, Davis is finally getting back to his old self after missing a huge chunk of games due to injury. In the Lakers’ most recent game, Davis put up 25 points, seven boards and three blocks in a big win over the Denver Nuggets. He’ll look to continue leading the Lakers to victory to finish out the regular season.

However, if the Lakers fall in the standings, they could very well end up facing Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.