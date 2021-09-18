Anthony Davis seen adorably serenading romantic partner Marlen P at apparent wedding ceremony

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis was seen singing to his romantic partner Marlen P at what appears to be their wedding celebration.

Davis is a fan favorite, and his personality makes it very clear why that’s the case.

The big man is entering the 2021-22 NBA season with hopes of helping the Lakers win their second title in a span of three seasons. After the team had a disappointing 2020-21 campaign, fans are itching for a successful year.

Davis had an injury-riddled 2020-21 season. He averaged 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He played in just 36 games in the regular season.

When Davis is healthy, he’s one of the best players in the NBA. The former first-round pick is certainly hoping that health won’t be an issue for him in the upcoming season, as are the Lakers.