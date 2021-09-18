- Anthony Davis seen adorably serenading romantic partner Marlen P at apparent wedding ceremony
- LeBron James reveals something he sees ‘so many’ basketball players do that annoys him
- LeBron James laughs at huge irony of Clippers’ monumental ceremony
- Report: Marc Gasol a ‘name to watch’ for Golden State Warriors
- Report: Former Lakers forward agrees to sign deal with Nets
- Former NFL star calls out Russell Westbrook as part of Illuminati with an LGBTQ agenda
- Richard Jefferson says Vince Carter was more talented than LeBron James
- Report: Former Rockets forward to sign deal with Lakers
- LeBron James severely disrespected by ESPN as it releases latest NBA predictions
- ESPN pegs Lakers as heavy underdogs behind Nets to win 2022 NBA Finals
Anthony Davis seen adorably serenading romantic partner Marlen P at apparent wedding ceremony
-
- Updated: September 18, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis was seen singing to his romantic partner Marlen P at what appears to be their wedding celebration.
AD 💜💛
via @Timfraz23 (IG)
h/t @LakersSupply pic.twitter.com/YQvLusyhmz
— #Lakers Hoops (@HashtagLakerPod) September 18, 2021
Davis is a fan favorite, and his personality makes it very clear why that’s the case.
The big man is entering the 2021-22 NBA season with hopes of helping the Lakers win their second title in a span of three seasons. After the team had a disappointing 2020-21 campaign, fans are itching for a successful year.
Davis had an injury-riddled 2020-21 season. He averaged 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He played in just 36 games in the regular season.
When Davis is healthy, he’s one of the best players in the NBA. The former first-round pick is certainly hoping that health won’t be an issue for him in the upcoming season, as are the Lakers.