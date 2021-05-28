The Los Angeles Lakers are starting to regain their mojo after their Game 3 win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, and things may be about to get even better for them.

Superstar big man Anthony Davis said after the game that LeBron James, who is recovering from a severe ankle sprain, told him he can still get to “another gear.”

Anthony Davis says LeBron James told him he still has "another gear" he can go to. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) May 28, 2021

James has been gradually trying to return to his old self, and in Game 3, he took another step forward.

Although his 21 points were hardly overwhelming, he attacked the basket, both in transition and in the half court, more than he has in a while.

Davis, after a very poor Game 1, had his second straight dominant performance with 34 points and 11 rebounds on Thursday.

The Lakers were only able to muster 43 points in the first half, but they turned it on when the third quarter started and dominated the Suns the rest of the way.

With a 2-1 lead, L.A. can give the Suns a near-death experience by winning Game 4 on Sunday.