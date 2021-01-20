On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a disappointing home loss to the mediocre Golden State Warriors.

With a road contest against the Milwaukee Bucks on tap for Thursday, Anthony Davis says that his team is feeling “a lot of pressure” to beat the team that has finished with the NBA’s best record the past two seasons.

“We know we’re a good team,” Davis said on Monday. “We know that teams are going to come out and play their best against us. But the way we lost, we don’t like. Obviously we have to look back at the film and see where we can be better, but we’ve always bounced back. We don’t like losing two in a row, so our next game, we’re going put a lot of pressure on ourselves to win that game. “Nobody in that locker room likes to lose. It’s a tough one. It’s one that we for sure should have won, so this one hurts a little more, but we’ll watch the film when we get back together and try to figure out how to get better and get ready for Milwaukee.”

On Monday, the Lakers held a 64-48 lead at halftime and were still up by double digits heading into the fourth quarter. But they fell apart in the final minutes and lost by two.

Although the team’s overall lack of defense and fast-break points were significantly to blame, Davis was also a culprit himself, as he scored just 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting.

LeBron James also shared some blame, as he also shot just 6-of-16 from the field.

The Lakers still currently hold the best record in pro basketball at 11-4.

The game against the Bucks marks the start of a seven-game road trip for the Purple and Gold. The trip will also include games against the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.