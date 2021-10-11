Anthony Davis says Lakers Big 3 will play together for first time on Tuesday

In the Los Angeles Lakers’ first four preseason games this year, their Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook has not played together yet.

However, according to Davis, the trio will finally take the floor fully intact on Tuesday.

Anthony Davis says him, LeBron and Russell Westbrook will all play together for the first time in Tuesday’s preseason game against Golden State. AD added that he’ll be playing the 5 with that group. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 11, 2021

Davis has played in three of L.A.’s exhibition contests, while Westbrook has appeared in two of them.

The superstar big man has shown signs of rounding into regular season form, especially on defense and by drawing fouls on the offensive end.

Westbrook, meanwhile, looked rusty again, as he struggled from the field and committed many turnovers.

The Lakers will face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. L.A. will then close out the preseason on Thursday versus the Sacramento Kings.