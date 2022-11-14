Anthony Davis says Aaron Rodgers’ game vs. Cowboys motivated him to play better against Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and Green Bay Packers both got big wins on Sunday, and it turns out that Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers inspired Anthony Davis to ball out in his team’s win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Rodgers had a masterful game in his team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, finishing with 224 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and a passer rating of 146.7.

Davis put in a similarly impressive game, finishing with 37 points and 18 rebounds in his team’s victory.

After the Lakers win, Davis said watching Rodgers inspired him to come out with intensity and the intent to dominate his competition.

"I was watching the Packers game..Aaron Rodgers threw a slant to Allen Lazard, he ran for like 40 yards. And he started [screaming] and flexing and all that, and it got me some motivation before the game..just trying to dominate. Be dominant" – Anthony Davis on 12's inspiration pic.twitter.com/J6Kn41CSIM — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) November 14, 2022

Both the Packers and Lakers have been quite disappointing so far this season. Though the Packers are in second place in the NFC North, they are almost already out of the running for a divisional title.

They have four less wins than the Minnesota Vikings with just seven games left to play. They are, however, still in the running for a spot in the NFC playoff bracket. They are currently considered on the bubble at the No. 9 seed in the conference.

As for the Lakers, they’re going to have to win a lot more games to be on the bubble in the NBA’s Western Conference. They’re just 3-10 on the season and currently sit at the No. 14 seed in the West.

With that in mind, they are currently just six games back from the No. 1 seed in the conference. A nice winning streak would get them right back in the thick of things.

If Davis can continue playing like he did versus the Nets, it seems inevitable that more wins will come. Following their win on Sunday, the Lakers will enjoy a four-day break before hosting the Detroit Pistons on Friday. That game should bring a win for the Lakers, as the Pistons are one of the worst teams in the NBA this season.

As for the Packers, they’re on the verge of an incredibly tough stretch. They’ll face the Tennessee Titans next before traveling to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. After that, they’ll also have to face the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Vikings.

If the Packers want any chance of making the playoffs, Rodgers is going to have to continue to impress with strong performances.