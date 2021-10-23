Anthony Davis reveals what triggered him to blow up at Dwight Howard during Lakers-Suns game

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers took their second straight loss to open the 2021-22 season.

To make matters worse, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into a shoving match on the sideline.

After the game, Davis was asked about the matter.

"It takes time. We have to continue to push and stay positive…we're going to win games we should have lost and lose games we should have won." LeBron James & AD address the media following tonight's #Lakers loss to the Suns. @LakersReporter pic.twitter.com/sYI0WBKvlG — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 23, 2021

“Two guys, we’re very competitive. We just want to win games,” Davis said of the incident.

When the eight-time All-Star was asked whether or not the incident was already in the rearview mirror, he gave a very simple answer.

“No, it’s over with,” he said.

The Lakers’ season is off to a rocky start. In addition to the 0-2 record, it’s always alarming to see two key teammates involved in a situation like the one that transpired on Friday.

Davis and Howard are surely looking to move forward and leave the incident behind. L.A. has huge goals for the 2021-22 season, and in order to meet expectations, the team is going to have to play together.

The Lakers’ next chance to get a win will come on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Given the way things have gone for the L.A. to this point, a victory would likely go a long way.

Davis and Howard were both major parts of Los Angeles’ run to the NBA title in the 2019-20 campaign. The hope is that both players will help the team win another championship this season.