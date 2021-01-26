- Jared Dudley indicates LeBron James is head and shoulders above everyone else in MVP race
- Updated: January 26, 2021
Monday’s contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers looked pretty competitive throughout.
However, Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis realized that his team was definitely going to win as soon as the first quarter.
AD said he knew "s*** it's over" once LeBron scored 17 points in the first quarter.
— Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) January 26, 2021
This game marked another homecoming for LeBron James. He played a total of 11 seasons for the Cavs in two different stints, and he led them to their first-ever NBA championship in 2016.
James looked to have the hot hand early, and it continued the entire night, as the Akron, Ohio native finished with 46 points on a blistering 19-of-26 from the field and 7-of-11 from 3-point range.
His all-around stat line was impressive, as he also had eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.
Davis, on the other hand, struggled from the field just one game after pouring in 37 points against the Chicago Bulls.
The Lakers are still undefeated on the road, and they’re the only NBA team yet to lose away from home. Their road winning streak will be seriously tested on Wednesday night when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers, who have the best record in the Eastern Conference.