Anthony Davis reveals how long it’ll take for him to recover from his groin injury

While the Los Angeles Lakers’ season has ended, forward Anthony Davis indicated that his reaggravation of a past groin injury will only set him back approximately two weeks.

Davis offering that update while also indicating that he’ll be speaking with Lakers assistant athletic trainer Jon Ishop to get a clearer assessment.

“I’m gonna talk to my trainer, Ish (Ishop), and see what their plan is,” Davis said. “He’ll probably call me tomorrow and we’ll figure that out, but no I don’t (the exact timeline). They said before, when it first happened, that a 10-14 day injury is usually what it is with a Grade 1, so after tonight where I re-aggravated it, I don’t know if it will be another 14 (days) or whatever, but I’ll talk to him tomorrow and try to see what the plan is.”

The 2020-21 season was one in which Davis dealt with multiple injuries, including a serious calf injury that kept him off the court for more than two months.

During the playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers’ chances to pull an upset effectively died in Game 4, when Davis left the game with the groin injury.

Davis then sat out Game 5 in Phoenix, which resulted in the Lakers getting blown out, and his attempt to play in Game 6 ended in the first quarter.

Unlike last season, Davis will have plenty of time for his rehabilitation, with training camp roughly four months away. After the Lakers won their title last season, the team was back in training camp less than two months after that celebration.

Having Davis fully recovered for next season will offer hope that the Lakers will again make a deep run in the postseason and again challenge for a championship.