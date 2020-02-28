Anthony Davis Sends Warning to Rest of League After Lakers Annihilate Warriors

Anthony Davis recently sent out a warning to the rest of the league even though the Los Angeles Lakers have played less-than-stellar basketball of late.

In fact, he believes they are continuing to improve which should be reason for concern for the rest of the league.

Anthony Davis: "There’s still a lot that we can get better at and that’s a scary thing for teams and good thing for us that we’re not playing our best at all times and we’re still able to get wins." — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 28, 2020

More than likely, Davis’ confidence stems from the Lakers’ 116-86 annihilation of the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Despite playing on the road without four-time MVP LeBron James, the Lakers notched their 45th win of the season and extended their winning streak to seven games.

Though they only shot 66.7 percent from the free-throw line, 33.3 percent from 3-point range and turned the ball over 16 times, the Lakers still managed to get a huge win in hostile territory.

Without one of their leaders, Davis was expected to carry the team on his shoulders with a big game.

Instead, he only needed to register 23 points, six rebounds and one assist as the rest of his teammates picked up the slack without James, who was nursing a left groin injury.

Kyle Kuzma added 18 points, Dwight Howard had 13 points and three other players chipped in with 12 points apiece.

Up next for the Lakers are consecutive road games as they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday and New Orleans on Sunday.