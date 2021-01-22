Ever since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died nearly one year ago, the team’s torch of greatness has been passed to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

After the Lakers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Davis talked about the first time he played against the Black Mamba.

AD on Kobe (2/4): "He was holding his shoulder when he went & drove to the basket. I’m like, ‘Something is wrong with his shoulder.’ And I was on the bench. Timeout & he comes back into the game. I’m like, ‘He’s tough. He’s still going to continue to play.’.." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 22, 2021

AD on Kobe (4/4): “I just stared at him down the court and looked at the bench and was amazed that a guy who is right-handed comes in and say, ‘Okay, I’m just going to shoot left-handed.’ “That’s one of my earliest memories in the league of Kobe.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 22, 2021

To a certain extent, Bryant was somewhat injury-prone during his 20-year career. However, his pain threshold, determination and ironclad will to persevere and win allowed him to adapt and continue to play well even when he was hurt.

Davis was a rookie during the 2012-13 season, which was arguably Bryant’s last season as a truly elite NBA player.

Today, Davis is playing a huge role in the Lakers’ return to glory. He took his impressive all-around game to an even higher level last season, and thanks to his talent and skill, his team currently has the NBA’s best record at 12-4.