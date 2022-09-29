Anthony Davis ready to lead Lakers as No. 1 option, says LeBron James has ‘been in his ear’ about taking the reins

In the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are very likely going to live and die by the success of Anthony Davis.

Davis has missed huge swaths of games over the last two seasons, and as a result, the Lakers have had very little success.

The last time Davis was healthy for a majority of the season, the Lakers won the NBA championship. That was during the 2019-20 campaign.

Those results speak for themselves, and it looks like the superstar big man is totally prepared to once again try to lead his team to great success.

In fact, Davis seems determined to be the Lakers’ No. 1 option on offense. That is saying quite a lot considering one of his teammates is four-time MVP LeBron James.

“I’m so excited that I’ve got goosebumps just thinking about this year,” Davis told Yahoo! Sports this week. “I’m looking forward to a healthy year and doing what I know we can do.”

Davis surely knows that the biggest detriment to his ability to lead over the last couple seasons has been his many absences due to various injuries. In the 2020-21 season, Davis played just 36 regular season games.

His team’s chances of defending its title in the 2021 NBA Playoffs were dashed when Davis went down with an injury in the first round.

In the 2021-22 campaign, Davis played in just 40 games. The Lakers missed the playoffs entirely last season.

Now, Davis has the goal of playing in all 82 regular season games.

It seems highly unlikely given he’s never done that up to this point in his career. Still, it’s clear he’s taking his health and fitness very seriously this season.

“I went into this summer focusing on strengthening my body,” Davis said. “I have to be on the court and at my best to put us in position to be our best. I’m ready to do that.”

Finally, according to Chris Haynes, Davis himself has been told by James to take the reins on offense.

“Davis said James, 37, has been in his ear about taking over the reins of the team, while the rest of the roster would follow his lead,” Haynes wrote.

When they are healthy, it is hard to argue against James and Davis being the most talented duo in the NBA. The issue is that over the last two seasons, health has been something the Lakers haven’t often enjoyed.

Hopefully, the 2022-23 season will give both stars a chance to turn over a new leaf.