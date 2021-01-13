The Los Angeles Lakers cruised to victory on Tuesday night on the road by taking down the Houston Rockets with ease at Toyota Center, winning by 17 points.

Unfortunately, another blowout win over the Rockets didn’t come without some bumps and bruises. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel let it be known after the game that Anthony Davis suffered a toe injury and might not play on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Davis has already missed two games this season with injuries, and the trend may continue if he sits out tomorrow night in Oklahoma City.

However, the Lakers have been playing at an extremely high level on both ends of the floor as of late and can afford to have one of their superstars stuck watching from the sideline.

The Thunder are currently sitting at .500 heading into this matchup with the Lakers. Oklahoma City has played better than expected after losing key players like Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder and Steven Adams during the offseason.