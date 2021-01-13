- Frank Vogel reveals that Anthony Davis suffered a new injury vs. the Houston Rockets
- LeBron James reveals he shot no-look 3-pointer due to Lakers teammate making bet with him on bench
- Video: Anthony Davis gives look of pure disgust as Rockets guard tries to dunk on him
- Video: LeBron James taunts Rockets with insane no-look 3-pointer as Lakers bench erupts
- Report: Markieff Morris hit with hefty fine for altercation with DeMarcus Cousins
- LeBron James seen warning teammates about Christian Wood: ‘Hold his a-s, this guy is trouble’
- Why the Lakers desperately need to re-enter the market for a pass-first guard and rim protector
- Report: Knicks, Cavs and Mavericks interested in pursuing Talen Horton-Tucker over summer
- Lakers superstar LeBron James heaps massive praise on Talen Horton-Tucker
- LeBron James unveils Lakers’ incredibly lofty defensive goal for 2020-21 NBA season
Frank Vogel reveals that Anthony Davis suffered a new injury vs. the Houston Rockets
-
- Updated: January 13, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers cruised to victory on Tuesday night on the road by taking down the Houston Rockets with ease at Toyota Center, winning by 17 points.
Unfortunately, another blowout win over the Rockets didn’t come without some bumps and bruises. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel let it be known after the game that Anthony Davis suffered a toe injury and might not play on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis “jammed his toe” and will be QUESTIONABLE tomorrow vs. Thunder.
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 13, 2021
Davis has already missed two games this season with injuries, and the trend may continue if he sits out tomorrow night in Oklahoma City.
However, the Lakers have been playing at an extremely high level on both ends of the floor as of late and can afford to have one of their superstars stuck watching from the sideline.
The Thunder are currently sitting at .500 heading into this matchup with the Lakers. Oklahoma City has played better than expected after losing key players like Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder and Steven Adams during the offseason.