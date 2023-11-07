Anthony Davis provides update on his health after Lakers fall to Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers looked to get back into the win column when they took on the Miami Heat on Monday night. Unfortunately, Anthony Davis had to leave the game just before halftime after appearing to suffer a lower-body injury.

Anthony Davis has been diagnosed with a “groin spasm.” His return to the game is questionable. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 7, 2023

He was diagnosed with a groin spasm, and although he tried to play on it as the third quarter began, he had to exit the game again shortly afterward. He did return again to the court about midway through the third quarter, only to leave the game again after a few more minutes.

Davis had nine points, six rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot when he left the game. His loss, needless to say, was major for the Lakers, who were already short-handed. They were without Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, leaving them thin in terms of depth.

The team has had major problems on the defensive boards to start the season. They improved somewhat in that department to start the contest against Miami, and they also didn’t get off to a slow start for perhaps the first time this season.

Los Angeles lost by 19 points on Saturday to the Orlando Magic after it got badly outrebounded. A win over the Heat would’ve been big for the Lakers, especially given the fact that the Heat are the defending Eastern Conference champions. But the Purple and Gold lost 108-107 despite making a frantic rally in the final minutes after trailing by double digits, dropping their record to just 3-4.

After the game, Davis explained how the injury occurred.

Anthony Davis: "Off the spin move, just awkward, spazzed up. I felt fine coming out of halftime, then it just spazzed up again. Then went to get it wrapped up, felt fine for a longer stint, then kinda just spazzed up again." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 7, 2023

Given his injury history, there is always a great amount of concern anytime he sustains even a seemingly minor ailment. But he said he’ll be fine for the team’s game on Wednesday versus the Houston Rockets.

Anthony Davis: "I'll be fine. I'll be ready to go Wednesday." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 7, 2023

Coming into Monday, Davis was averaging 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.7 blocked shots a game while shooting 55.1 percent from the field to start the season. Against Orlando on Saturday, he had seven blocked shots.