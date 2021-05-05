It was recently reported that Green Bay Packers prolific quarterback Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the franchise that he doesn’t want to return to the team.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis, who is a big fan of the Packers, sympathized with the Packers’ veteran.

“Man, I don’t want to talk about Aaron Rodgers right now,” Davis said on a livestream via Twitch. “Come on chat, don’t do that to me. I thought we were better than that. You know how I feel about that. … But if anybody understands, you know I understand.”

Davis, 28, infamously demanded a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans when he played for them during the 2018-19 season.

Of course, Davis was frustrated that the franchise wasn’t able to surround him with adequate talent and a winning atmosphere.

However, the big man’s trade request slightly affected the Pelicans’ leverage. The Lakers ended up acquiring the All-Star for a bunch of young pieces and draft compensation.

Certainly, the trade worked out for Davis. He helped the Lakers win a title in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. last summer.

The champion is averaging 21.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 blocks per game this season. The Lakers hold a 37-28 record this year.