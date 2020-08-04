Anthony Davis Offers Strong Message After Monstrous Performance: ‘Let’s Finish the Mission’

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz, 116-108.

As a result of the victory, the Lakers clinched the top seed in the Western Conference. Superstar big man Anthony Davis confidently looked to the future via Instagram after the game.

With a current record of 51-15, L.A. will finish first in the West for the first time since the 2009-10 season. That season also happens to be the last time the Lakers won an NBA championship.

Davis has been one of the biggest reasons why the Purple and Gold claimed the top spot.

He had a monster game against the Jazz with 42 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot. He did all that despite the presence of Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who has won the last two Defensive Player of the Year awards.

With the top seed all sewn up, the Lakers can start to turn their attention towards getting ready for the playoffs and what they hope will be the franchise’s 17th championship season.