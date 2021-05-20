- Anthony Davis offers perfect reaction to Steve Kerr saying Lakers had ‘doubt’ in play-in game
- ESPN’s Marc J. Spears says fans need to be ‘concerned’ about LeBron James because he’s ‘playing on one leg’
- Kendrick Perkins says Dennis Schroder should’ve taken Lakers extension following horrible performance in play-in game
- Draymond Green’s surprising response after fan yells ‘f–k you’ before Lakers game
- Ridiculous stat shows how clutch LeBron James has been his entire NBA career
- Stephen Curry offers his candid reaction to LeBron James sinking game-winner in his face
- LeBron James says he saw 3 rims and aimed for the middle one on game-winning bucket
- Video: LeBron James hits ridiculous game-winning 3-pointer in Stephen Curry’s face
- C.J. McCollum rips apart LeBron James for acting after he gets raked across face by Draymond Green
- Report: LeBron James not at full strength ahead of play-in game vs. Warriors, needs couple more weeks
Anthony Davis offers perfect reaction to Steve Kerr saying Lakers had ‘doubt’ in play-in game
-
- Updated: May 20, 2021
Anthony Davis expressed amusement after seeing Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr’s in-game comment that the Los Angeles Lakers had “doubt” during Wednesday night’s pivotal contest.
View this post on Instagram
The Lakers defeated the Warriors by a score of 103-100 to advance to a matchup against the Phoenix Suns, with the game decided on a 3-pointer by LeBron James.
Kerr’s comments were presumably based on the Lakers’ sluggish first-half performance in which they headed to halftime trailing by a score of 55-42.
That deficit was mostly erased with a strong third quarter by the Lakers, with James’ clutch shot capping the comeback win.
While the Lakers may have had doubt when both Davis and James missed extended periods during the season due to injury, Wednesday’s victory should provide some momentum.
The Lakers still face a tough road in defending their league title from last season, but there has been some chatter about teams seeking to avoid them during the postseason.
One of the teams that was referenced was the Los Angeles Clippers, whose late-season slide put them out of a possible matchup with the Lakers until the Western Conference Finals.
The Lakers’ series against the Suns will get underway on Sunday afternoon.