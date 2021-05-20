Anthony Davis offers perfect reaction to Steve Kerr saying Lakers had ‘doubt’ in play-in game

Anthony Davis expressed amusement after seeing Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr’s in-game comment that the Los Angeles Lakers had “doubt” during Wednesday night’s pivotal contest.

The Lakers defeated the Warriors by a score of 103-100 to advance to a matchup against the Phoenix Suns, with the game decided on a 3-pointer by LeBron James.

Kerr’s comments were presumably based on the Lakers’ sluggish first-half performance in which they headed to halftime trailing by a score of 55-42.

That deficit was mostly erased with a strong third quarter by the Lakers, with James’ clutch shot capping the comeback win.

While the Lakers may have had doubt when both Davis and James missed extended periods during the season due to injury, Wednesday’s victory should provide some momentum.

The Lakers still face a tough road in defending their league title from last season, but there has been some chatter about teams seeking to avoid them during the postseason.

One of the teams that was referenced was the Los Angeles Clippers, whose late-season slide put them out of a possible matchup with the Lakers until the Western Conference Finals.

The Lakers’ series against the Suns will get underway on Sunday afternoon.